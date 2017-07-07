Not long after Those Darlins concluded its farewell tour in 2016, singer and guitarist Jessi Zazu revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer earlier that year, and that it had metastasized to her lymphatic system.

A YouCaring campaign has since been established to help cover Zazu’s medical expenses, and today, Nashville-based Oh Boy Records announced plans for a John Prine tribute show to help in the fundraising effort.

The show, which is billed as “The Songs of John Prine,” will take place on July 27 at the Basement East. Performers include Alex Caress, Amanda Shires, Andrew Leahey, Brothers Osborne, Caitlin Rose, Caroline Rose, Colter Wall, Cory Branan, Darrin Bradbury, Elise Davis, Elizabeth Cook, Holly Williams, Jason Isbell, Jon Latham, Kelsey Waldon, Larissa Murphy, Lilly Hiatt, Muddy Magnolias, The Nicholson Brothers, Paul Cauthen, and The Whiskey Gentry, with more to be announced soon.

All proceeds will go toward Zazu’s medical expenses. You can purchase tickets for the show here, and check out Those Darlins’ rendition of “Let’s Talk Dirty in Hawaiian” below, which was featured on the Prine tribute album Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows.