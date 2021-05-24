Leslie Jordan Joined By Vince Gill For Grand Ole Opry Debut

On Saturday night (May 22), actor and comedian Leslie Jordan made his Grand Ole Opry debut with a rousing performance of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” among other classic hymns. The entertainment icon was joined by Vince Gill, Charlie Worsham, and TJ Osborne, all lending their voices and musicianship for the very special moment.

“I just put together a little something ’cause I didn’t want to draw too much attention to myself,” Jordan said to thunderous laughter. “Y’all may know me as an actor. I’m not a singer. I’m really not. I don’t know why I’m here. Well, actually, they invited me. They really did. They sent an email. I can show it to you, if you’re wondering.”

“Will the circle be unbroken…” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/GkVYGHpSuY — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) May 23, 2021

“I’m a hymn singer. I grew up on hymns. I love hymns. So, we’re going to start with ‘Workin’ on a Building,'” he added. Afterward, a little out of breath, Jordan joked, “I’m too old for this. You know, when you’re acting, you just get out there, and they’ll say cut or if you mess up, they’ll say, ‘Well, cut, we’ll go again.’ If I mess up here, that’s the end of it.”

Jordan also performed “In the Sweet Bye and Bye.”

Next weekend, the Grand Ole Opry will host its annual “Salute The Troops” show honoring members of the U.S. Military. The lineup includes Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, and Chris Young. Heading into the summer, the country music institution has also revealed a host of performers for the coming months. Those are: Trace Adkins, Lindsay Ell, The Isaacs, Chris Janson, Gary LeVox, MercyMe, Craig Morgan, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Josh Turner, Rhonda Vincent, Steve Wariner, Gene Watson, and Hailey Whitters.

On June 4, the Opry is set to release a limited-edition vinyl, titled Unbroken | Empty Room, Full Circle, featuring performances by Luke Combs, Reba McEntire, and Darius Rucker. The record celebrates country music’s long-standing traditions as seen through the 2020 pandemic.

Check out the entire live stream below.