Digital music distributor CD Baby is heading to Nashville this weekend for their third annual DIY Musician Conference. Taking place downtown at the Omni Hotel from Aug 25-27, the conference will focus on providing insight into the independent music industry and connecting artists with distributors and leading industry professionals.

The three-day event (now sold out) is expected to bring in more than 1,300 artists, and will feature a variety of panel discussions, breakout sessions, workshops and performance opportunities.

Along with keynote presentations from folk artist Mary Gauthier, NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Live Music Producer Tom Jackson — who will touch on topics like career success and performance techniques — attendees will be able to sign up for one-on-one mentoring sessions, collaborate with other musicians in the “Jam Room” and have free professional photos taken.

The conference program will also include a series of clinics sponsored by YouTube, Kickstarter, Merch Cat and GigSalad covering subjects such as channel development, campaign management, merchandise basics and building client relationships, respectively.

In addition to an open-mic night and an after-party at the popular live-music joint Tin Roof, the conference’s evening events will include a DIY Musician Showcase at The Cannery Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature performances from JEFF the Brotherhood, Hillbilly Casino, The Blow, Alex Winston and AHI.

For more information on CD Baby’s DIY Musician Conference, check out the full agenda here.