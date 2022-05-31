Mary Gauthier Announces Tour and Shares New Song “Truckers & Troubadours”

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated new album, Mary Gauthier has shared the lead single “Truckers & Troubadours.” The track honors the “often under-appreciated” truckers who Gauthier credits as the unsung heroes of the pandemic.

“I co-wrote this song on Zoom during the early pandemic lockdown in 2020 with my truck-driving friend Long Haul Paul (Paul Marhoefer) and Darden Smith,” Gauthier shared in a statement. “It was during the time period when the only people driving on the highways were long haul truck drivers, and they were out there saving the day, making sure stores were getting what they needed, doing the hard work to keep the country going.

She continued, “There were no open restaurants, no open rest stops, no showers, no business as usual for them, but they powered forward anyway. They were the main reason grocery stores still had food. Long Haul Paul says that when he hears me and Darden talking, we sound like two truck drivers at a diner. Seems right to me.”

Along with the song, Gauthier shared an equally celebratory video, featuring personal photo tributes to “great troubadours” who have recently passed, including John Prine, Nanci Griffith, David Olney, and Cowboy Jack Clement. All of the artists were both friends and mentors to Gauthier.

“Turns out, troubadours and truckers have a whole lot in common. That’s what this song is about,” Gauthier said.

Her forthcoming album, Dark Enough To See The Stars, will be released this Friday, June 3. In celebration of the album’s release, the Grammy-nominated singer has announced two tour legs – the first slated for June and the second beginning in September. Tickets for the tour will also go on sale on June 3. Find the full list of dates below.

MARY GAUTHIER JUNE TOUR DATES

June 9 @ Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis, MD

June 10 @ World Cafe Live Downstairs in Philadelphia, PA

June 11 @ The Linda in Albany, NY

June 12 @ City Winery Loft in New York, NY

June 18 @ McCabe’s Guitar Shop in Santa Monica, CA

June 21 @ Felton Music Hall in Felton, CA

June 22 @ Auburn State Theatre in Auburn, CA

June 23 & 24 @ Kate Wolf Memorial Music Festival in Laytonville, CA

June 25 @ HopMonk Tavern in Novato, CA

September 7 @ Franklin Theatre in Franklin, TN

MARY GAUTHIER FALL TOUR DATES

September 8 @ Songbirds North in Chattanooga, TN

September 11 @ ISIS Music Hall in Asheville, NC

September 13 @ Natalie’s Music Hall in Columbus, OH

September 14 @ Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, IN

September 16 @ Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO

September 17 @ CSPS in Cedar Rapids, IA

September 18 @ City Winery in Chicago, IL

September 20 @ Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI

September 21 @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo, MI

September 22 @ The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, MI

September 23 @ Green Wood Coffee House Series in Ann Arbor, MI

September 25 @ Mountain Stage in Charleston, WV

October 5 @ StageOne in Fairfield, CT

October 6 @ The Word Barn in Exeter, NH

October 7 @ One Longfellow Square in Portland, ME

October 8 @ Spire Center in Plymouth, MA

October 9 @ Hawks & Reed in Greenfield, MA

October 20 @ The Post at River East in Ft. Worth, TX

October 21 @ 3Ten ACL Live in Austin, TX

October 23 @ Main Street Crossing in Tomball, TX

Photo courtesy of All Eyes Media