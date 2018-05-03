On May 4, songwriter Sam Lewis will release Loversity, his third album and the follow-up to 2015’s Waiting On You. He produced the album himself, and is releasing it on his own label, Loversity Records. Lewis recorded the bulk of the album, which was written over the span of a year and a half, at Southern Ground Studios in Nashville with engineer Brandon Bell.

In addition to pursuing his solo career, Lewis has played with artists like Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Kacey Musgraves, and the Wood Brothers.

Listen to the album in its entirety and read track-by-track descriptions from Lewis below.



“When Come The Morning”

I honestly had no clue what this song was about until I finished recording the entire Loversity album and independently releasing it under my own label (Loversity Records). This song really surprised me once I realized it was my subconscious preparing me for what lay ahead; intuition is magic.

“Natural Disaster”

I’ve been carrying this song around with me like some kind of souvenir for years, rarely dropping it into a set list because I didn’t want to ruin it for myself. I think it’s one of the best songs ever written and without a doubt my top favorite song written by Loudon Wainwright.

“Great Ideas”

I’m embarrassed to admit that I often take free speech for granted, but when I hear someone like Nina Simone filling every corner of my home, I am grateful to live in a place and time that permits these forms of expression. It can be a noisy world, filled with so many good ideas, at times I wonder what it would be like if we all got behind some of the truly great ones first.

“Loversity”

I believe we are all living in one continuous line where we are either running from or toward something and I keep asking myself what exactly are we doing while we wait for our ‘turn’ in that line. ‘Loversity’ is more than a made up word or a universal concept and it can only be defined by you; to me it simply means love without boundaries.

“Do It”

Self encouragement is a warm hug followed by a good kick in the ass. Be the best you can be at all times so when it’s time for you to lend a helping hand, you will be ready to do so.

“Accidental Harmony”

This is my favorite song discovery since moving to Nashville, and it was written by John Mann as a lullaby for his first born child, Etta. I truly do believe that one day we will all find harmony, even if it is by accident.

“Talk About It”

Some of the most rational and creative decisions I’ve ever made came from saying them out loud, a process I have found to be extremely therapeutic. We all can get so lost in our own little bubbles that we can make ourselves believe no one could possibly understand or care about our well being.

“Everything’s Going To Be Different”

Gentrification is more than a big word that for some can be extremely hard to say (me). Nothing is ever yours and nothing ever will be, so be kind while you’re borrowing the space because there’s a chance you might be next.

“Some People”

Self doubt has many faces, but they all look the same in the mirror. It’s taken me years to question certain things that I’ve always taken for granted and it’s taken me just as long to accept the fact that I don’t know much and probably never will. I’m learning how to be ok with that and at the same time I’m choosing to own the decisions I’m making.

“The Only One”

Yet another song that I could easily give a co-writing credit to NPR for helping me pen shortly after they informed me about new military regulations restricting certain citizens from serving their country. I’m fully aware I’m not truly the only one who is appalled by some of the heartless and senseless direction in recent times, but never before have I felt such a disconnect from the civil servants we have often referred to as our ‘leaders.’

“Everything (Isn’t Everything)”

Going out on a limb can be scary so bring a friend who can fly. I’m fortunate enough to have a few that soar and somehow always save enough room for me to tag along. That’s a metaphor for how incredibly talented my friends are on all my music.

“One And The Same”

When it’s said and done, everything is one and the same.

“(Some Fall Hard) Living Easy”

The only things in life that should be considered easy are when they come natural to you. Everything else is an artificial filter and its main objective is to leave you feeling more empty than you were before.

“Little Too Much”

I wish to give back all the good that I have taken from this world. There’s so much of it out there and if you’re lucky enough, like I am, you find it if it doesn’t find you first. Overall, to be considered is to be loved.