John Prine, Vince Gill, Mariah Carey and Tom T. Hall are among the 2019 nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Associated Press reported the 2019 class of nominees on Wednesday afternoon. As the AP notes, the Hall of Fame won’t make its official announcement until Thursday, November 8.

Nominees are broken into two categories: performing songwriters and non-performing songwriters. This year’s performing nominees are Carey, Jimmy Cliff, Missy Elliott, Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart), Gill, Chrissie Hynde, Tommy James, the Beach Boys’ Mike Love, ELO’s Jeff Lynne, Lloyd Price, Prine and Cat Stevens. Non-performing nominees are Dallas Austin, Dean Dillon, Jerry Fuller, Hall, Roger Nichols and Jack Tempchin.

Also recognized are non-performing songwriting duos, with nominees Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Russell Brown and Irwin Levine, Bobby Hart and Tommy Boyce, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, Dean Pitchford and Michael Gore, and P.F. Sloan and Steve Barri recognized in this year’s list.

Elliott is the first female hip-hop artist to receive a nomination. Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri were the first hip-hop artists to be officially inducted into the Hall.

The Induction and Awards Gala, which marks the event’s 50th anniversary, will take place in New York City on June 13, 2019, at which point six nominees will be inducted into the Hall. Voting for inductees will take place between now and December 17, and is open only to members.

Related