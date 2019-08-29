Photo courtesy of Vanner Records/RCA Nashville

On Thursday, country music star Miranda Lambert shared the official music video for “It All Comes Out in the Wash” off her forthcoming album Wildcard.

Coming out November 1, Wildcard will be Lambert’s first solo release since 2016’s certified platinum hit, The Weight of These Wings. Produced by Jay Joyce, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” is the new record’s lead single and was co-written by Lambert with the songwriting collective the “Love Junkies,” which is composed of Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

Directed by frequent collaborator Trey Fanjoy, the video features Lambert getting down and dirty while off-roading outside Nashville. Then, as prophesied in the song’s title, Lambert makes a trip to the carwash and washes away all the literal and figurative mud, putting “that sucker on spin.”

Lambert will be hitting the road in support of her new album this fall for the “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour. With an all-women rotating lineup, the tour will feature Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Lambert’s own band, the Pistol Annies.

Watch the music video and check out the dates for “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” below.

Miranda Lambert “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour dates:

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:

September 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Center

September 20 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

September 21 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

September 26 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

September 27 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

September 28 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

October 3 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

October 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 5 – Bossier City, LA @ Centurylink Center

October 10 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

October 11 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 12 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

October 17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome

October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

October 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 24 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

October 25 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

October 26 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

November 7 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

November 8 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

November 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

November 21 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

November 22 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

November 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

