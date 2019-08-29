On Thursday, country music star Miranda Lambert shared the official music video for “It All Comes Out in the Wash” off her forthcoming album Wildcard.
Coming out November 1, Wildcard will be Lambert’s first solo release since 2016’s certified platinum hit, The Weight of These Wings. Produced by Jay Joyce, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” is the new record’s lead single and was co-written by Lambert with the songwriting collective the “Love Junkies,” which is composed of Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.
Directed by frequent collaborator Trey Fanjoy, the video features Lambert getting down and dirty while off-roading outside Nashville. Then, as prophesied in the song’s title, Lambert makes a trip to the carwash and washes away all the literal and figurative mud, putting “that sucker on spin.”
Lambert will be hitting the road in support of her new album this fall for the “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour. With an all-women rotating lineup, the tour will feature Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Lambert’s own band, the Pistol Annies.
Watch the music video and check out the dates for “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” below.
Miranda Lambert “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour dates:
Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:
September 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
September 14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
September 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Center
September 20 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
September 21 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky
Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:
September 26 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
September 27 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
September 28 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:
October 3 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
October 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 5 – Bossier City, LA @ Centurylink Center
October 10 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
October 11 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 12 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:
October 17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome
October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
October 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 24 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
October 25 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
October 26 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:
November 7 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
November 8 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
November 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:
November 21 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
November 22 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
November 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum