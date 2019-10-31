New contest running from November 1-15! Channel your inner Bob Dylan and send us a video of you performing one of his songs. We will choose one winner who will receive the newly released Bob Dylan – Travelin’ Thru Bootleg Series Vol. 15 3-CD set (featuring Johnny Cash) plus a Hohner Bob Dylan Signature harmonica and a Hohner Marine Band 1896 harmonica!

Retail value: Signature Harmonica: $131, Marine Band: $44 Retail value: Travelin’ Thru 3-CD: $25

You can perform any Dylan song from his vast catalog. The full tracklist for this release alone has “All Along The Watchtower,” “John Wesley Harding,” “Lay Lady Lay” and some choice Johnny Cash duets. Dylan is always exploring different arrangements in the studio so put your own spin on these songs!

You don’t have to play the entire song but we need at least 2 minutes of performance. Please upload your video to Youtube, Vimeo, or any publicly accessible Social Media platform, then fill out the form below with a link to your video.

Need some inspiration? Here’s a teaser of Dylan and Cash performing “Wanted Man.”

Contest ends November 15. Now show us what you got!

