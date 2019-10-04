Blockbuster country duo Dan + Shay take the next logical step in their superstar career. With their new song, “10,000 Hours,” band mates Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney link up with global pop star Justin Bieber for the very first time. It’s a stylistic turn that doesn’t actually feel out of place; in fact, Bieber’s voice is right at home against a slick pop backdrop, thanks to production work by Smyers himself.

Smyers and Mooney co-wrote “10,000 Hours” with Bieber, Jessie Jo Dillon (Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan), Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and Jordan Reynolds (Brett Eldredge, Keith Urban). The acoustic foundation is given enough lilting flourishes to sit snuggly amongst the band’s many hits, including “Speechless” and 2018’s monster “Tequila,” which has been streamed more than 200 million times and earned the band a pair of Grammy Awards, among other accolades.

“10,000 Hours” is the first taste of new Dan + Shay music since last year’s self-titled LP and serves as the lead-in to a new record. The 2018 album continues to be a mainstay in the upper tiers of the Billboard Top Country Albums leaderboard and cull more than 30 million on-demand streams every single week.

Listen to “10,000 Hours” and watch the official music video below.

