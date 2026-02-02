Justin Bieber Returns to the Grammys Stage for the First Time in Four Years With Swag-Filled Performance

Justin Bieber is once again a part of music’s biggest night. During the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, the pop singer took the stage for the first time in four years.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bieber opted to sing “Yukon” for his Grammys return, a song that appeared on his 2025 album, Swag. He appeared on stage solo for the performance, letting his voice shine through.

Bieber decided to go shirtless for the big moment, wearing basketball shorts and showing off his tattooed chest as his wife, Hailey Bieber, cheered him on from the crowd.

Before his most recent performance, Bieber last took the stage at the 2022 ceremony. At the time, he performed his 2021 song “Peaches” alongside Giveon and Daniel Caesar.

Justin Bieber cantando Yukon en los Grammy en gallumbos, la cabra 🐐 pic.twitter.com/kKPeOFvJcp — C Y P H E R (@cypher_theelfzz) February 2, 2026

Bieber isn’t the only big-name star set to perform at the 2026 ceremony. Lady Gaga, Clipse and Pharrell Williams, and Sabrina Carpenter will also take the stage.

Additionally, during a Best New Artist feature, this year’s nominees—a group that’s made up of Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías—will perform.

The In Memoriam segment will also feature a performance from Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash will lead a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, while Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform in honor of D’Angelo and Roberta Flack.

What to Expect at the 2026 Grammy Awards

As for the nominees, Bieber is up for four awards at the 2026 ceremony.

The singer, who previously won two Grammys, is nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year categories for Swag. His song “Yukon” earned a Best R&B Performance nod, while his other track, “Daisies,” is up in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee of the night with nine nods. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut tied for the second-most nominations of the year with seven each.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2026 Grammys will take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy