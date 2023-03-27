CMT Music Awards Share Top 6 “Video of the Year” Finalists

The CMT Music Awards have revealed the top 6 Video of the Year Finalists.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The awards show, which airs on Sunday (April 2) on CBS, has announced that the top six Video of the Year finalists for this year’s coveted Video of the Year award are:

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Fans can vote for the winner, HERE.

According to a press statement from CMT, “Over the past three weeks, fans have cast their votes across all categories, including ‘Video of the Year,’ narrowing down to the top six finalists from the original list of 16 nominees. On the morning of Sunday, April 2nd, these six will be narrowed down to top three, with voting continuing through the live show, leading up to the big reveal at the end of the night.”

In terms of the Video of the Year category, Underwood is looking for her fifth consecutive Video of the Year win and 10th overall in the category. She is also the most-awarded artist in CMT history with 25.

Kane and Katelyn Brown, if they win, would be the first husband and wife duo to take home the award. Kane is also hosting the show with Kelsea Ballerini.

If Shelton wins, it would be his second Video of the Year win, the first was in 2018.

The night will also feature performances from Shelton, Carly Pearce, Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kane and Katelyn, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes with Darius Rucker, Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde, Tyler Hubbard, Chapel Heart and more.

Wilson leads the field with four nominations and Johnson, Kane, and Jelly Roll all have three.

The show’s extended cut will air on April 6 (8:00-11:30 PM ET/PT) on CMT and it will feature 30 extra minutes of new performances and bonus content.

Check back with American Songwriter for updates the day of the show.

Photo by Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal