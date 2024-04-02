Lainey Wilson Shouts Out Bunnie Xo After Masterful Jelly Roll Duet at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Despite being two of country music’s fastest-rising stars, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson seem an unlikely pairing at first glance. However, the heavily tatted former rapper and the farmer’s daughter from Louisiana proved they were a match made in heaven with “Save Me.” The world witnessed that synergy again during an impassioned performance of their smash duet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Smokeshow”: Lainey Wilson Gives Props to Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll appeared onstage Monday (April 1) amid hundreds of glowing votive candles. With minimal instrumental accompaniment, the GRAMMY nominee’s voice filled Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater.

The “Need a Favor” singer paused after belting the chorus, placing his hand over his heart. “I’m proud to present iHeart Radio’s winner for the Country Music Song of the Year,” he said. “My sister, Lainey Wilson, everybody!”

Decked out in a black feathery jacket and leather bell bottoms, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer matched Jelly Roll’s intensity. The pair sang directly to each other, seemingly oblivious to the packed theater. After the song ended, both shared a laugh together.

Later that night, Wilson took to social media to commemorate the experience. The GRAMMY winner shared several photos from the night’s events on X/Twitter. In one, a beaming Jelly Roll is flanked by Wilson and Bunnie Xo, the “Son of a Sinner” singer’s wife of eight years.

“‘What if the night sky was missing the moon’?” Wilson wrote. “@JellyRoll615 I’d still think ya hung it! Thank you @iHeartRadio for the love. And bunnie, always doing what Bunnie does.”

The “Country’s Cool Again” capped off her post with the hashtag #smokeshow, presumably in reference to Bunnie.

Bunnie Xo Has “Fallen in Love” With Husband’s Duet Partner

The model and podcast host has a mutual admiration for her husband’s labelmate. In November 2023, Bunnie Xo shared a series of Instagram stories showing her meeting Wilson backstage. The two seemed to hit it off. “When you meet Lainey Wilson and fall in love,” Bunnie captioned the video.

Bunnie seemingly posted those stories in response to a tabloid that suggested she was jealous of her husband’s friendship with Wilson. “It’s actually me that wants Lainey, so do better research. LMAO,” the YouTuber wrote.

Bunnie Xo was there to cheer on Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) and Wilson as both walked away with hardware. Wilson scored Country Song of the Year with “Heart Like a Truck.” As for Jelly Roll, he was victorious in the Best New Artist categories for both country and pop music. You just can’t pin these two down.

Featured image by Aliah Anderson/WireImage