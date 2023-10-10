Jelly Roll Offers Bail Money to Fan Who Climbed Blossom Music Center Roof During His September 30 Concert

Jelly Roll writes lyrics that resonate deeply with his fans. As a result, they feel a deep connection to the Antioch, Tennessee native. However, that connection is far from one-sided. The “She” singer knows that his fanbase is the reason he is able to live the life he does. Recently, he gave the world an example of the lengths he’s willing to go for his fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

On September 30, Jelly Roll performed at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. While there, his fans got a little rowdy. One fan decided that it would be a great idea to climb the venue’s steep roof.

Other fans in attendance took videos of the daredevil and posted them to TikTok. That’s where Jelly Roll came across the video.

A fan named Brigdett Hall posted a video of the man climbing the venue with the rest of the crowd cheering for him. She added the annotation, “Whoever this is at the Jelly Roll concert 9/30 at Blossom, I NEED to know If you got arrested.”

After the show, Jelly Roll saw the video and commented, “If he did – I want to bond him out lol.” Additionally, his wife Bunnie Xo commented wanting updates.

According to Taste of Country, another fan confirmed that the man did, indeed, get arrested for the stunt. At the moment, it is unclear if Jelly Roll was able to help the venue climber get out of jail.

Jelly Rol has helped inmates in the past. He spent some time in jail in his youth. As a result, he feels empathy for the incarcerated.

Earlier this year, Jelly Roll went back to the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center where he did time. More than that, he gifted the facility everything they needed to install a recording studio.

He discussed the donation on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast last year. Jelly Roll revealed that he penned some of his first lyrics and experienced his first rap battle behind those walls. Now, more than 20 years later, he’s one of the biggest names in mainstream country music. He hoped to give current and future juvenile inmates access to the outlet that arguably saved his life.

Photo by: Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images