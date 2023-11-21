Tristan Tritt Releases Gritty Grunge Rocker “No Filter”

Some may expect Travis Tritt‘s eldest son to embody some mainstream ’90s country rock, but Tristan Tritt is all rock. Releasing his debut single “Oblivion” in 2022 along with “Right on Time,” Tritt’s most recent single “No Filter” calls out the obsessive nature of social media.

The bed you made is breaking / You got so good at faking / That I don’t recognize the person that I’m facing sings Tritt in between grungier riffs and hopped-up beats. “So many of our interactions are based on vanity,” said Tritt in a statement. “In reality, who you are on social media is completely different from who you are in real life. There’s an actual filter in place, and we play the game by commenting and pretending.”

Tritt continued, “I think it’s not just damaging for kids, but adults who constantly scroll through social media without understanding the majority of what they’re looking at is artificial. I’m seeing beyond the façade.”

Written by Tritt, and Jerry Fuentes, who also produced the track, “No Filter” is a fitting follow-up to his previous 2023 release “Nervous System Overload,” centered around anxiety and some of its external roots.

“I really believe that this song is my first time getting out of my own comfort zone and discussing [a] subject matter that is truer to my interest and perspective,” shared Tritt in a previous statement. “The concept for this song exemplifies the current state of the social media world, where everyone is being force-fed information at an unsustainable rate. … This song hits hard, and will for sure leave your head buzzing and your ears ringing.”

With influences spanning classic harder rock of Black Sabbath and Motörhead, through Stone Temple Pilots through rapper Kid Cudi, “No Filter” only touches the base of what the singer, songwriter, and guitarist is starting to build up.

Tritt is set to release more new music in 2024 and eventually kick off a tour.

