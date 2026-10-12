29 Years Ago Today, a Tragic Plane Crash Claimed the Life of the Folk-Rock Legend Behind One of America’s Most Iconic Singalong Anthems

On this day (October 12) in 1997, singer-songwriter John Denver, 53, died when a small, single-engine plane he was piloting plunged into Monterey Bay near Pacific Grove, California. Songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Rocky Mountain High” made Denver one of the best-selling artists of the 1970s. Often extolling the virtues of rural life in his lyrics, he also championed environmental and humanitarian causes later in his life.

How Did John Denver Die?

The National Transportation Safety Board’s 1999 investigation revealed that several factors caused the crash that killed John Denver.

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The 1975 CMA Entertainer of the Year took off from a Pacific Grove airfield with too little fuel in the plane’s tank. He apparently lost control of the aircraft at about 5:30 p.m. while trying to switch to his backup tank.

Denver was a licensed pilot with more than 2,700 hours of flying experience. However, he was unfamiliar with this particular aircraft after purchasing it just two weeks before.

Remembering a Legend

After news broke of John Denver’s untimely death, U.S. President Bill Clinton issued a statement calling him “a dedicated champion of the environment.”

“His soaring music evoked the grandeur of our landscape and the simple warmth of human love… And he opened many doors to understanding among nations through his tours of the Soviet Union, China, and Vietnam,” Clinton wrote.

Getting His Start

Born Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. on December 31, 1943 in Roswell, New Mexico, the Grammy-winning artist spent his childhood in Oklahoma, Arizona, Alabama and Texas.

As a teenager, he began writing folk songs after his grandmother gifted him a 1910 Gibson acoustic guitar.

After high school, he moved to Lubbock to study architecture at Texas Tech University. He played in local clubs and sang in a folk music group called the Alpine Trio.

In 1963, he dropped out of college and moved to Los Angeles. Adopting the stage name John Denver, he joined The Chad Mitchell Trio, a pop-folk group.

In 1969, Denver left the trio to pursue a solo career, releasing his debut album Rhymes & Reasons. That same year, the folk group Peter, Paul, and Mary topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his song “Leaving on a Jet Plane”.

Finding Success

John Denver broke through in 1971 with his song “Take Me Home, Country Roads”. Selling more than a million copies, the song reached number two on the Billboard charts.

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Across the next two decades, Denver released 33 albums and about 300 songs — roughly 200 of which he penned himself.

Landing various songs on the country, pop, and adult contemporary charts, he topped the Hot 100 four times with “Sunshine On My Shoulders”, “Annie’s Song”, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy”, and “I’m Sorry”.

[RELATED: John Denver’s First No. 1 Hit Came From One Woman’s Heartbreaking Tragedy]

By the late 1970s, his commercial success had begun to decline. He then shifted his efforts to political and environmental activism, touring Africa, the Soviet Union, and China to draw attention to humanitarian causes.

Married twice, Denver had three children.

Featured image by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images