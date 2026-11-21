On this day (November 21) in 1995, Garth Brooks released Fresh Horses. Later that year, it debuted at No. 1 on the country albums chart, where it stayed for seven consecutive weeks. It has since been certified 8x Platinum by the RIAA. Moreover, the album marked a turning point in Brooks’ career. It was the first LP on which he wrote most of the songs. However, fans had to wait until release day to hear more than the two pre-release singles because Brooks put a total radio ban on the rest of the tracks.

There was a time when radio programmers and DJs had more control over what they put on the air. For instance, they could play tracks from an album before it hit shelves. Country music history is full of major hits that started as album tracks or B-sides before DJs started spinning them on the air. That wasn’t the case with Fresh Horses, though. Brooks made sure fans could only hear “She’s Every Woman” and his cover of Aerosmith’s “The Fever” before the LP dropped.

Videos by American Songwriter

Brooks started his career in Nashville as a songwriter and demo singer. So, he wrote or co-wrote roughly half of the tracks on most of his albums. Fresh Horses was different, though. He wrote eight of the ten tracks. “The Fever” and “Ireland” were the only covers on the LP.

Garth Brooks on Writing for Fresh Horses

There was much speculation about Fresh Horses before it dropped. Some thought Garth Brooks was going to release an acoustic album. Others expected him to leave country music behind and release a more pop-leaning album. Neither were true. Instead, he gave the world a piece of himself.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1990, Garth Brooks Was at No. 1 With the Last Song He Recorded as a Demo Singer]

“For the first time ever, I was involved in writing eight of the 10 cuts, so it’s a huge reflection of myself,” Brooks said. “It’s the things I enjoy singing about. I got to sing about the band on the road, I got to sing about cowboys, and more importantly, the women who put up with those cowboys,” he explained.

He also shared his feelings about leaving country music. “I think there’s more ground to explore in country music than I have time left in my life to do. So, I don’t want to go anywhere else,” he said. “There’s too many cool things in this music to find.”

Featured Image by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images