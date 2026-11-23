On this day (November 23) in 1992, Roy Acuff died of congestive heart failure at Nashville’s Baptist Hospital. He was 89 years old. Of Acuff, legendary country singer Hank Williams once said, “He’s the biggest singer this music ever knew. You booked him and you didn’t worry about crowds. For drawing power in the South, it was Roy Acuff, then God.”

A lofty comparison, but perhaps an apt one. Beginning his music career in the 1930s, Acuff first gained attention as the singer and fiddler for his group, the Smoky Mountain Boys. He went on to release dozens of albums, scoring hits like “Prodigal Son,” “I’ll Forgive You, But I Can’t Forget,” and “Our Own (Jole Blon)”.

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A mainstay performer and ardent promoter at the Grand Ole Opry for four decades, Acuff helped bring singers to the forefront of country music—a drastic change from the genre’s string band and hoedown-based format from the early 20th century.

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In addition to his performing career, Acuff also teamed up with Hall of Fame songwriter Fred Rose to form Acuff-Rose Music in the early 1940s. The first major Nashville-based country music publishing company, Acuff-Rose gave rise to artists including Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, and the Everly Brothers.

Roy Acuff Initially Wanted to Play Professional Baseball

Born September 15, 1903, in a three-room shack in Maynardville, Tennessee, Roy Claxton Acuff’s earliest musical inspiration was his fiddle-playing, Baptist preacher father. His mother also played piano, and the Acuff home became the center for many a musical gathering.

Roy Acuff himself learned to play jaw’s harp and harmonica as a child, singing in the chapel choir at Central High School in Fountain City (a modern-day neighborhood in northern Knoxville).

He also excelled in three different sports, initially hoping to pursue a career as a professional baseball player. However, a severe sunstroke ended those dreams prematurely.

Unable to “stand any sunshine at all,” Acuff began learning to play the fiddle.

His Musical Legacy

Roy Acuff started his musical career in 1932 with a traveling medicine show, performing in small towns across Tennessee and Virginia. The absence of microphones meant Acuff learned to project his singing voice above the noise of the crowd, which would serve him well later in his career.

He left the medicine show circuit in 1934 and formed the Crazy Tennesseans, later renamed the Smoky Mountain Boys. Talent agent Arthur Satherly discovered Acuff in 1936, securing him a contract with Columbia Records.

He joined the Grand Ole Opry two years later, remaining a frequent flyer at the Nashville institution even after his commercial success began to diminish.

[RELATED: “George Jones Was Right When He Sang ‘Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes’”: A Throwback Look at Roy Acuff and Glen Campbell’s Shared Country Roots]

In November 1962, Roy Acuff became the first living musician to become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

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