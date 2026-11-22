A good bandmate is worth their weight in gold, which is why when a musician can boast a several-year, even decades-long tenure in a superstar like Dolly Parton’s band, you know they must have been great. That was undoubtedly true of James Salestrom, an Omaha, Nebraska, native who had a prolific career in the country music industry, even if he isn’t a readily recognizable household name.

Salestrom was born on February 20, 1956. At fifteen, he started a folk-rock band with his brother and friends called Timberline that would go on to open for Parton and Lynyrd Skynyrd. This helped fuel the growing fire for songwriting Salestrom naturally possessed. He learned at a young age what it felt like to get a song in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 after Mary MacGregor recorded Salestrom’s song, “It’s Too Soon To Let Our Love End”, for her No. 17 album Torn Between Two Lovers. Salestrom was only 20 years old.

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Further into his twenties, Salestrom landed a gig as one of the members of Dolly Parton’s backing band. He played multiple instruments, including acoustic and electric guitars, dobro, and banjo. He worked with Parton from 1979 to 1991. In Salestrom’s obituary, his family revealed that “Dolly was able to call and say goodbye to Dad which was incredibly special.”

Jim Salestrom Was a Beloved Musician and Community Member

Jim Salestrom enjoyed a prolific musical career that included songwriting, playing, and organizing community events. This type of multi-faceted approach to the industry made him not only a highly sought-after player but also a beloved friend and colleague. Salestrom helped establish Deadwood Jam, an outdoor music festival in Deadwood, South Dakota. He also continued to publish songs and perform as a solo artist throughout his career.

Speaking of the secret to his success in a 2022 Deadwood Oral History Project, Salestrom said, “As in anything in life, you have to really, really practice, and then you have to really, really want to do it. And then you have to find the right people that can help you do it. You can’t do it on your own. You have to find a team. To become famous in anything, especially in the music business, you have to really work on your craft. You have to look the part. You have to work on the part.”

Salestrom won several awards for his work, including two Regional Emmys, three Colorado Broadcast Awards, and a Grammy nomination in 1997. He has over 40 LPs under his own projects and appears on several others by Dolly Parton, Dave Loggins, and Jim Horn.

Salestrom died of cancer on November 22, 2023, at 67 years old. He endured a decade-long battle with cancer before his death, surrounded by loved ones, in his Arvada, Colorado, home.

Dolly Parton 1978 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)