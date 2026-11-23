On this day (November 23) in 1949, Charles Frank Black was born in Cheverly, Maryland. A Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member, Charlie Black’s No. 1 hits included “You Lie” by Reba McEntire, “Jukebox Charlie” by Johnny Paycheck, and Anne Murray’s Grammy and CMA Award-winning “A Little Good News”.

Charlie Black Didn’t Aim to Become a Songwriter

Raised in a Washington, D.C. suburb, Charlie Black attended the University of Maryland. He worked various non-musical jobs—including as a janitor, delivering produce, and construction—before moving to Nashville in 1970 at age 21.

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Initially, Black had aspirations of a career as a country music singer. However, he quickly learned that his true passion lie in songwriting.

“Turns out songwriting is the best job around,” Black said, according to his Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame bio. “You just can’t beat hearing your words and music on the radio, or going No. 1 or staying No. 1.”

His first taste of success came in 1971, when Tommy Overstreet cut his composition “I Don’t Know You (Anymore).” The song reached No. 5 on the country charts, marking the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration between Black and Overstreet.

The country singer also turned Black’s songs “Heaven is My Woman’s Love,” “Jeannie Marie (You Were a Lady)” and “If I Miss You Again Tonight,” into Top 10 hits.

The Hits Keep Coming

Charlie Black penned more than 15 chart-toppers, many of them in collaboration with songwriter Rory Bourke. The two co-wrote Black’s first career No. 1 hit, Anne Murray’s “Shadows in the Moonlight” in 1979.

Five years later, the trio struck gold again when Murray took “A Little Good News”—the lead single and title track from her 1983 studio album—to No. 1.

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According to Songfacts, “A Little Good News” struck a chord with listeners who had grown weary of a seemingly never-ending barrage of distressing world affairs—the inflation/recession cycle, crime wave, and renewed tensions with the Soviet Union.

“It was one of those periods where every story was worse than the one before,” Black recalled in The Billboard Book of Number One Country Hits. “We were sitting there with that first cup of coffee and I was saying, ‘Golly, have you been listening to the news? I just can’t stand it anymore. It hurts to turn on the TV.’”

Murray snagged her fourth Grammy win for “A Little Good News”, taking home Best Female Country Vocal Performance. It also earned Single of the Year honors from the Country Music Association, as well as a second Grammy nod for Best Country Song.

His Legacy

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted Charlie Black into its ranks in 1991. He received back-to-back Country Songwriter of the Year awards from ASCAP in 1983 and 1984.

Artists who have recorded Black’s work include Roy Orbison, Kenny Rogers, Lynn Anderson, John Conlee, Crystal Gayle, Lee Greenwood, Andy Williams, Juice Newton, Charlie Rich, Jerry Reed, the Osmond Brothers, Alan Jackson, Bobby Bare, Don Williams, Joe Nichols and George Strait.

He was married to fellow songwriter Dana Hunt Black, who wrote George Strait’s singles “Check Yes or No” and “Write This Down”.

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Charlie Black died on April 23, 2021, at age 71. Today would have marked his 77th birthday.

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