On this day (November 21) in 1987, Merle Haggard released “Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star” as the lead single from his 44th studio album Chill Factor. Spending 15 weeks on the U.S. Hot Country Singles (now Hot Country Songs) chart, the song made its way to No. 1 the week of February 20, 1988, replacing Rosanne Cash’s “Tennessee Flat Top Box”. It marked the Bakersfield icon’s 38th and final time at the top of the country singles chart. At the time of Haggard’s death in April 2016, only George Strait and Conway Twitty had collected more chart-topping hits.

Merle Haggard Successfully Rode the Wave of a Changing Industry

Releasing his debut album Strangers in 1965, Merle Haggard would score his first No. 1 hit the following year with “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive”. This marked the beginning of one of the most significant careers in country music history, and Haggard remains without a doubt a pillar of the genre even a decade after his death.

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Drawing on his own checked past, Haggard was central to the “outlaw country” movement that arose as a rebuke of the constraints often placed on artists by the Nashville suits. Songs like “Mama Tried” and “Okie From Muskogee” spoke directly to working-class listeners.

By the late 1980s, a new class of country music artists directly influenced by Haggard had begun to move in on the charts. The Hag’s sound echoed in the works of artists like Randy Travis and George Strait. Ironically, however, this made reaching the top of the charts even more difficult for the man himself.

Released 39 years ago today, “Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Star” restored Haggard to his former glory if only for a moment. Borrowing the title from the classic nursery rhyme, Haggard sings wistfully, Won’t you send her sweet love back to me?

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While it isn’t one of Haggard’s signature tunes, “Twinkle Twinkle Lucky Star” feels like the end of an era. It’s one final, tender good-bye from an icon passing the baton to the next generation.

He Didn’t Hold Back His Feelings About Modern Country Music

In his final years, Merle Haggard wasn’t exactly subtle about his disdain for the direction of modern country music. In an interview a year before his passing, the 78-year-old country star praised Sturgill Simpson while dismissing other artists’ work as “crap.”

[RELATED: 56 Years Ago Today, One of Country Music’s Most Defiant Anthems Fueled a No. 1 Album That Cemented Merle Haggard’s Blue-Collar Image]

“I can’t tell what they’re doing,” Haggard said. “They’re talking about screwing on a pickup tailgate and things of that nature. I don’t find no substance. I don’t find anything you can whistle and nobody even attempts to write a melody. It’s more of that kids stuff. It’s hot right now, but I’ll tell you what, it’s cooling off.”

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