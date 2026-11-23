On this day (November 23) in 1992, Miley Cyrus was born in Franklin, Tennessee. She rose to fame as the star of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which aired between 2006 and 2011. In 2007, Cyrus released her chart-topping debut album. After the show ended, she shook off her wholesome Disney image to become one of the most talked-about pop stars in the United States and has since won multiple Grammys and other awards.

Cyrus was seemingly born for stardom. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, released his debut album, which was home to the smash hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” the year she was born. His close friend, entertainment icon Dolly Parton, was her godmother. At 14, she landed the role of Miley Stewart in Hannah Montana. The series quickly became the crown jewel of the Disney Channel empire. Millions of viewers tuned in every week. The show also won multiple awards and put Cyrus on the path to becoming a teen idol.

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Cyrus released Can’t Be Tamed in 2010. The album marked a major shift in sound and lyrical content. At the same time, she began to take on a more mature public persona. This shift in musical style, coupled with leaked photos and rumors, drew controversy. Later that year, she released the final Hannah Montana soundtrack and the show ended in 2011.

Miley Cyrus Grew Up in the Public Eye

Miley Cyrus left Hollywood Records after releasing Can’t Be Tamed. She then inked a deal with RCA and, in 2013, released Bangerz. The singles “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball” preceded the album. The latter’s video drew more controversy as did her live performance on the MTV VMAs. Despite being criticized heavily by the press and social media, the album reached No. 1 in multiple countries and earned 3x Platinum certification from the RIAA. “Wrecking Ball” became her first Hot 100 No. 1 and has since been certified 9x Platinum.

“I wasn’t trying to kill Hannah off. I was just progressing… A lot of artists feel like to become the next version of themselves, they have to leave something behind,” she said in an interview. “But I’d rather be more like a gorgeous patchwork blanket. I’d rather take every little piece of all the things that I’ve been and create a mosaic of exactly who I am not–not trashing any of the past but allowing it to come with me,” she explained.

After being a child star and having her “wild” teenage antics scrutinized by the world at large, Cyrus has emerged as a mature, confident performer who hasn’t forgotten the role that launched her career or the fans who made her a superstar.

In 2003, she released “Flowers” as the lead single from Endless Summer. It became her second No. 1 on the Hot 100. Moreover, it brought Cyrus her first and second Grammy Awards. It won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

The Millennial Madonna

Miley Cyrus is, without a doubt, a pop icon. Hannah Montana created the formula for future Disney shows that introduced pop acts to the world. More importantly, Cyrus blazed the trail for those who traveled the Disney Channel-to-pop-star pipeline after her.

Cyrus has been called the Madonna of her generation. It’s a fitting comparison. While the world clutched its collective pearls over her changing image, provocative live shows, and private moments they weren’t mean to see, she made music that moved millions.

[RELATED: How Billy Ray Cyrus’ Infamous Hit Single Led to Dolly Parton Becoming Miley Cyrus’ Godmother]

Earlier this year, she celebrated the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana. Stepping into the character again–this time on stage in front of a group of devoted fans–allowed her reclaim Hannah and merge the character with herself. It’s a glimpse of the balance she’s created in her life.

“I get so much of every single thing I want,” she said. “My relationship is private, my business is successful, and I get to have the small things people take for granted, like waking up in my own bed and feeding my dogs.”

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