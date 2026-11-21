Sometimes, two superstar musical acts come together for a collaboration so epic that it weaves itself into the very fabric of the universe. Perhaps the greatest example of this is “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie, which hit No. 1 on the UK singles chart on this day (November 21) in 1981. It marked Queen’s second chart-topper in their home country and Bowie’s third, and went on to reach the Top 10 in more than 10 other countries. And while it’s near impossible to outshine the combined forces of David Bowie and Freddie Mercury’s vocal magic, one might argue that Queen’s John Deacon managed with that instantly iconic bassline.

Today, we’re diving into the story of how “Under Pressure” came to be on the 45th anniversary of this milestone.

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How Did David Bowie End Up in the Studio With Queen?

So how did David Bowie and Queen end up together one day in the fall of 1981 at Mountain Studios in Montreux, Switzerland—thus birthing the greatest collaboration in all of rock history and perhaps recorded time?

According to the official story, the answer is chance—and a lot of c*caine.

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Riding the success of their 1980 mega-hit “Another One Bites the Dust”, Queen was in Switzerland recording their 1982 album Hot Space. Meanwhile, Bowie was fresh off his UK No. 1 album Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps), which spawned the chart-topping hit “Ashes to Ashes”.

Queen had been recording a song called “Feel Like”, written by drummer Roger Taylor, but they were unhappy with the results. Bowie either stopped by the studio on a whim or at the invitation of Freddie Mercury. Accounts differ, but everyone agrees the making of “Under Pressure” involved copious amounts of wine and c*caine.

Per guitarist Brian May, the “Ziggy Stardust” singer suggested each musician enter the vocal booth alone and sing whatever melody came to mind.

“And that’s what we did,” May said. “Some of these improvisations, including Mercury’s memorable introductory scatting vocal, would endure on the finished track. Bowie also insisted that he and Mercury shouldn’t hear what the other had sung, swapping verses blind, which helped give the song its cut-and-paste feel.”

Bowie And Mercury “Locked Horns”

Both Queen’s Freddie Mercury and David Bowie were such larger-than-life figures who might as well have had their own center of gravity. As May told Mojo magazine in 2017, those dueling egos were great for the final product—the recording process, not so much.

“Freddie and David locked horns, without a doubt”, the guitarist said. “but that’s when the sparks fly, and that’s why it turned out great.”

Although barely cracking the top 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, “Under Pressure” soared to No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

[RELATED: 4 Huge Songs From the 80s That Posthumously Reemerged Onto the Charts]

Also topping the charts in Canada, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, it reached the Top 10 in Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Sweden.

Featured image by Phil Dent/Redferns