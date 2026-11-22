In 1967, the Beatles turned the page on their traditional pop chapter and released the surreal, psychedelic fever dream that is Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Remaining the best-selling album in UK history even today, it launched the Fab Four into an unprecedented stratosphere of stardom and may very well have kickstarted the iconic “Summer of Love”. Sgt. Pepper’s self-titled successor—commonly known as The White Album—stripped all of that away in the best way possible.

Released on this day (November 22) in 1968, The White Album spans 30 tracks and a smorgasbord of musical styles, including avant-garde, folk, blues, ska, and pre-heavy-metal.

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Introducing enduring favorites such as “Back in the U.S.S.R.,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” and “Dear Prudence”, the Beatles’ ninth LP spent eight non-consecutive weeks at No.1 in the UK. It held the same spot for nine weeks in the U.S—where it became the band’s highest-certified album, with a 24-time Platinum certification from the RIAA.

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The Beatles Wrote Their Most Ambitious Album in India

As the Beatles did several times throughout their decade-long existence, the Liverpool quartet decided to tear up their map to success and start from scratch after Sgt. Pepper.

This time, they did so by publicly denouncing dr*gs in favor of Transcendental Meditation. In February 1968, the Fab Four—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr—traveled to study the latter at an ashram in northern India.

McCartney recalled that Harrison insisted the group leave music entirely behind on this trip. “He’d say, ‘We’re not here to talk music—we’re here to meditate,’” the bassist, now 84, .

Before long, Lennon and McCartney were meeting to write songs in secret. McCartney later admitted that he wrote some of his best songs there.

They Hadn’t Toured in Two Years

Ultimately, all four members of the Beatles would leave the ashram before the course formally concluded. They returned to the UK with about 40 songs between them.

Two years before releasing The White Album, the Beatles had announced they would no longer perform live after four years of constant touring.

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This freed up time for studio experimentation, allowing the Fab Four to continue pushing limits both lyrically and sonically. What resulted was arguably one of the greatest albums of all time.

Featured image by Cummings Archives/Redferns