Standing just 4’10”, Little Jimmy Dickens entertained country music audiences for nearly seven decades. Famous for a brassy voice that belied his small stature and his flashy rhinestone-studded stage outfits, Dickens was a longtime Grand Ole Opry fixture known for novelty songs like “Take an Old Cold ‘Tater (And Wait)” and “A-Sleeping at the Foot of the Bed”. On this day (November 22) in 1965, the beloved entertainer sat atop the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart with “May the Bird of Paradise Fly up Your Nose”.

The Title Was Based on a Johnny Carson Insult

Songwriter Neal Merritt wrote “May the Bird of Paradise Fly up Your Nose” after watching The Tonight Show. He based the title off one of host Johnny Carson’s favorite comic putdowns.

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When Little Jimmy Dickens first heard the song, he thought “it was a nice piece of material to inject in my show.”

“Then I went to Vietnam (to perform) for two months and when I got home it was my pay: a No. 1 song,” the country singer told the Associated Press in 2009.

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Indeed, “May the Bird of Paradise Fly up Your Nose” gave Dickens the biggest hit of his career. It spent 18 weeks on the U.S. country singles chart, with two of those at No. 1.

Additionally, the song crossed over to become a hit on the pop chart. “May the Bird of Paradise Fly up Your Nose” peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marked Dickens’ lone career Top 40 hit.

It’s a ridiculously catchy song, especially its raucous chorus: May the bird of paradise fly up your nose / May an elephant caress you with his toes / May your wife be plagued with runners in her hose / May the bird of paradise fly up your nose.

Little Jimmy Dickens’ Impact on Country Music

“May the Bird of Paradise Fly up Your Nose” marked Little Jimmy Dickens’ only time on top of the country charts in his entire career. However, that doesn’t even come close to summing up his impact on the genre.

Born December 19, 1920, in Bolt, West Virginia, Dickens’ diminutive stature meant the local coal mines weren’t a viable career option. So he turned instead to radio, working in stations in Indianapolis; Cincinnati; Topeka, Kansas; and Saginaw, Michigan. It was at that last stop that Roy Acuff discovered him, and he signed with Columbia Records in 1948.

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Scoring his first Top 10 hit with 1949’s “Take an Old Cold Tater (And Wait),” Dickens was the first country singer to embark on a world tour.

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