On this day (November 21) in 1965, renowned Western swing fiddler Cecil Brower died suddenly from a perforated ulcer during a party at New York City’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Just one week shy of his 51st birthday, Brower had performed with country singer Jimmy Dean at Carnegie Hall earlier that day.

Cecil Brower Helped Pioneer Western Swing Music

As a session musician, Cecil Brower accompanied Elvis Presley, Marty Robbins, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Brenda Lee, among others.

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Bringing his classical jazz violin training and big-band influences to the table, Brower helped revolutionize Western swing in the 1930s. He created his own unique style that would be imitated by Texas fiddlers for decades to come.

How His Formal Training Gave Him an Edge

Cecil Lee Brower was born in Bellevue, Texas, on November 28, 1914. After spending some time in San Pedro, California, his family settled in Fort Worth in 1924.

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At his father’s insistence, Brower took formal violin lessons from classical violinist Wylbert Brown. Brown later claimed partial credit for the violin virtuoso’s success, saying that Brower’s formal training helped him develop an early understanding of the “bowing” technique.

After graduating from Polytechnic High School, Brower majored in music at Texas Christian University. There, he teamed up with fellow Brown protege Kenneth Pitts to form the Southern Melody Boys with Bob Wren and Burke Reeder.

The Southern Melody Boys were one of the first bands to feature improvised solos. Brower modeled these solos on jazz violinist Joe Venuti’s unique “double shuffle” style.

A Place in History

Cecil Brower played briefly with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, but his big break came in 1933 when he joined the original Western swing band, Milton Brown and His Musical Brownies.

Brower played on all Brown’s recordings until the Father of Western Swing’s untimely 1936 death in a single-car crash. He continued recording with artists such as Bill Boyd and his Cowboy Ramblers and Bob Wills & his Texas Playboys. In 1939, Brower joined popular Western swing band the Light Crust Doughboys.

After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1942 to 1946, he returned to Texas and formed the band that would eventually become Cecil Brower and His Kilocycle Cowboys.

[RELATED: 41 Years Ago Today, We Lost the Singer and Actor Who Fronted the King of Western Swing’s Band Before Launching a Legendary Solo Career]

In 1955, Brower began performing regularly on the Ozark Jubilee TV show. He moved to Nashville in the early 1960s, becoming a much sought-after session musician.

Brower joined Jimmy Dean’s band in 1963.

Featured image courtesy of the Cowtown Birthplace of Western Swing Festival website