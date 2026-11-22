Some know Steven Van Zandt by his incredible solo career. Others know him by his work with Bruce Springsteen. Others remember him fondly for his role in The Sopranos. A few might even remember his activist work in the 1980s.

Clearly a jack of all trades, there are few musicians, actors, and activists out there quite like Steven Van Zandt. And he was born on this very day, November 22, 1950. Let’s honor the legacy of Van Zandt by taking a look back at his early life and storied career.

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The Life and Legacy of Steven Van Zandt

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Steven Van Zandt was born on November 22, 1950, in Winthrop, Massachusetts. A lover of music from a young age, Van Zandt would form his first band, The Whirlwinds, when he was just a teenager. He was famously expelled from his high school for refusing to cut his long hair.

After relocating to New Jersey, Zandt would become involved in the Jersey Shore music scene and befriend Bruce Springsteen. He would later found Southside Johnny And The Asbury Jukes. He would officially join The E Street Band in 1975 during the Born To Run Tour.

Throughout his career, Van Zandt has worked with countless artists and bands, most prominently Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. He produced records for Gary U.S. Bonds and a number of Bruce Springsteen works. His 1984 record Voice Of America, credited to Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul, was his most successful record, which hit No. 55 on the Billboard 200.

An Iconic Character in an Iconic Television Series

Outside of his career in music, Van Zandt also made a name for himself as an actor. He is perhaps best known for his role as Silvio Dante, Tony Soprano’s consigliere, in The Sopranos, a role he reprised from 1999 to 2007. Some of his own music can be heard on the show, including some unreleased tracks from his shelved album with The Lost Boys from 1989.

We couldn’t forget to mention Van Zandt’s activism, either. He is the founder of the activist outfit Artists United Against Apartheid, a musical group formed to oppose apartheid in South Africa in 1985. The group, made up of a laundry list of big names like Bob Dylan and Ringo Starr, produced the famed song “Sun City” and the album of the same name.

Steven Van Zandt is still active as a musician today. He toured with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band during their recent 2023-2025 tour.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images