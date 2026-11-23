On this day (November 22) in 1997, Michael Hutchence—co-founder and lead singer of the Australian rock band INXS—was found dead in his Sydney hotel room. Just 37 years old, Hutchence appeared to have died by s*icide. He was also the band’s primary lyricist, contributing to all their major hits including “Need You Tonight”, “New Sensation”, “Devil Inside”, and “Never Tear Us Apart”.

Today, we’re reflecting on Michael Hutchence’s life and legacy on the 29th anniversary of his passing.

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Michael Hutchence Got His Start at Just 8 Years Old

On January 22, 1960, Michael Kelland Hutchence was born to a makeup artist mother and businessman father in a suburb of Sydney, Australia.

The family followed his father’s business interests to Hong Kong when he was just four years old. There, Hutchence first displayed a knack for poetry and music. He made his musical debut singing in a toy commercial at age eight.

In 1972, the family returned to Sydney. At Davidson High School, Hutchence met and befriended future INXS keyboardist and backing vocalist Andrew Farriss. Soon, garage jam sessions became a regular occurrence for the two boys and Farriss’ brothers, Tim and Jon.

Hutchence later joined Farriss and bassist Gary Beers in the band that would eventually become INXS. Guitarist/saxophonist Kirk Pengilly and two more Farriss brothers—guitarist Tim and drummer Jon—completed the lineup.

INXS Makes Their Debut

With Michael Hutchence on lead vocals, the young musicians made their debut as the Farriss Brothers in August 1977.

Following a couple more name changes, they first took the stage as INXS—a play on the phrase “in excess”—on September 1, 1979, in New South Wales, Australia. After briefly considering a turn as a Christian band, INXS inked a five-album record deal with a Sydney independent label, Deluxe Records.

Releasing their self-titled debut album in 1980, INXS had become household names in Australia by the release of their third album, 1983’s Shabooh Shoobah. That album hit shelves around the globe, and the band enjoyed their first taste of U.S. success with the singles “Don’t Change” and “The One Thing.”

International Stardom

INXS’ fourth album, 1984’s The Swing, made noise around the world. The band toured nonstop that year, landing their first No. 1 Australian hit in “Original Sin”.

The following year, 1985, brought the band’s first U.S. Top 10 hit, “What You Need”. Two years later, INXS released Kick, which yielded four Top 10 U.S. hits—the chart-topping “Need You Tonight,” “Devil Inside,” “New Sensation,” and “Never Tear Us Apart”

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With a stage presence often described as a mix of Mick Jagger and Jim Morrison, Michael Hutchence quickly emerged as the band’s focal point. His emotive baritone, swaggering persona, and telegenic looks helped lift INXS to global fame, selling more than 50 million records across the world.

Troubled Final Years

In the 1990s, the band’s commercial success waned. Meanwhile, Michael Hutchence’s romantic life, wild off-stage antics, and struggles with substance use made him endless tabloid fodder.

[RELATED: 4 Australian Bands That Made the 80s a Little More Special]

His long-anticipated solo debut hit shelves posthumously in 1999.

Paying tribute to the late frontman in a comment on Hutchence’s memorial website, U2 drummer Larry Mullen wrote, “Sometimes lead singers relate only to other lead singers. It’s kind of this ego thing. But Michael wasn’t like that at all. He was a really sweet guy, a very nice guy to everyone he met. He was the consummate pop star.”

Featured image by Bill McCay/Getty Images