3 AM Radio Country Songs From the 1980s That Every Small Town Seemed to Know

AM radio doesn’t get as much love as FM radio, and I definitely understand why. But we underestimate just how influential AM radio has been in the past, particularly when it came to forming the music taste of small-town country music lovers in the 1980s. Let’s take a look at a few songs from that era that were AM radio go-tos for quite a while (and might still be today).

“Elvira” by The Oak Ridge Boys from ‘Fancy Free’ (1981)

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The Oak Ridge Boys have always had big, beautiful harmonies that small-town listeners and city-slicker fans alike couldn’t help but love. “Elvira”, in particular, was one of their most globally popular songs for that reason. If you grew up in a small town, driving down a dirt road with AM radio playing, you probably belted the chorus to this country-pop classic on more than one occasion.

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“Elvira” by The Oak Ridge Boys was a No. 1 hit on both the US and Canadian country charts, and it crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 5.

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson from ‘Always On My Mind’ (1982)

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It’s a classic, one that remains a Willie Nelson signature. And that’s saying a lot, considering the man has a bigger discography than most human beings in history. “Always On My Mind” is a beautifully sentimental ballad that Nelson put a special spin on, but it’s not actually an original by the Red Headed Strangers. Rather, “Always On My Mind” was first released by Gwen McCrae back in 1972.

Nelson’s tender country-pop version was a smash hit. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 in 1982.

“Mountain Music” by Alabama from ‘Mountain Music’ (1982)

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Is there a better anthem for backwoods country music and bluegrass than Alabama’s “Mountain Music”? That’s up for debate. But there’s no denying that this gem was an AM radio country favorite back in the 1980s. This song is still such a gorgeous celebration of rural small towns after all these years.

“Mountain Music” by Alabama was a No. 1 hit across the board on the US and Canadian country charts. It just barely missed making it to the Hot 100, too.

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