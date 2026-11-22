The 1990s gave us some top-tier rock music. Moreover, there was a huge variety to choose from. Grunge rose in the first half of the decade, followed by pop-punk, which gave way to nu metal before the turn of the century. 1998 produced a truly interesting crop of rock albums that seemingly everyone owned.

Godsmack by Godsmack

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Godsmack’s 1998 self-titled debut album was a melting pot of ’90s rock. It was a combination of grunge, radio-friendly hard rock, and metal. More importantly, the singles “Whatever” and “Keep Away” packed enough angst to make nearly every teenage boy rush out to buy it. Roughly a year after its release, Republic Records slapped a Parental Advisory sticker on it, which made it that much more enticing.

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Plenty of people who came to Godsmack for the songs that were seemingly written to be the soundtrack to heated arguments with authority figures matured and left the band behind. However, they’re still touring and recently released a live album.

Hellbilly Deluxe by Rob Zombie

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Modern shock rock master Rob Zombie released his debut solo album, Hellbilly Deluxe, in August 1998, a month before White Zombie officially split. Anyone who was interested in the previous band was excited to see what Zombie would do on his own. The singles “Dragula” and “Living Dead Girl” helped draw new listeners. Eventually, it lived in most rock fans’ CD cases.

The shock appeal of Zombie’s debut outing wore off for many listeners before his sophomore outing hit shelves. However, that hasn’t stopped him from being a massively successful solo artist and filmmaker.

Follow the Leader by Korn

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Korn’s 1998 album Follow the Leader was a massive milestone for rock music. It took the burgeoning nu metal sound and brought it to the mainstream. It topped the charts in multiple countries and has been certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA. The video for the hit single “Freak on a Leash” won the Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video and was in heavy rotation on MTV. Even those who had paid no attention to the band’s first two albums hopped on the bandwagon when Follow the Leader hit shelves.

While Korn retains a loyal following that contains generations of fans, plenty of those who bought their 1998 LP out of curiosity moved on to other bands. There are still plenty of copies of this album in CD books living in the backs of closets and storage spaces across the nation, though.

Mechanical Animals by Marilyn Manson

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Marilyn Manson left his mark on the world with Antichrist Superstar in 1996. As a result, rock fans of all ages were curious to see what he would do with his 1998 album. As it turns out, he chose to completely reinvent himself and release a David Bowie-influenced rock opera. He won some fans, lost some fans, and garnered praise and venom in equal measure from critics. Until recently, though most fans would say that Mechanical Animals was, in retrospect, a solid album.

Manson was the boogeyman of the rock world in his heyday. So, it is almost shocking to see his reputation get worse over the years. The near-constant controversy that surrounds him has largely outweighed all but his most devoted fans’ desire to admit enjoying his output.

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