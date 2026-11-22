These classic rock songs were released in the 1980s. However, each has something about it that makes it feel like it belongs in a different era. From songs with a 1970s rock feel to tracks that previewed what rock would sound like in the 1990s, these songs feel out of place for their time, despite becoming massive hits.

“Back In Black” by AC/DC

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“Back in black / I hit the sack / I’ve been too long, I’m glad to be back / Yes, I’m let loose / From the noose / That’s kept me hanging about,” the lyrics to AC/DC’s “Back In Black” read. This iconic arena rock song feels as though it could’ve been released in the 1970s. It has that heaviness and grit that feels more in line with the decade earlier. This song strips away the synth polish that rock would become known for in the 1980s.

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“I’ve been looking at the sky / ‘Cause it’s gettin’ me high / Forget the hearse ’cause I never die / I got nine lives / Cat’s eyes / Abusin’ every one of them and running wild,” the lyrics continue. Everything about this song feels like a leftover sentiment from the 1970s, refusing to follow the trends the 1980s pushed.

“Money For Nothing” by Dire Straits

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“Now that ain’t workin’, that’s the way you do it / Lemme tell ya, them guys ain’t dumb / Maybe get a blister on your little finger / Maybe get a blister on your thumb,” the lyrics to Dire Straits’ “Money For Nothing” read. This song also brings to mind a 1970s blues rock vibe, rather than a slick 1980s one.

This song is pure guitar craftsmanship. While 1980s rock leaned on neon tones and high production, this song is raw and grounded.

“Teen Age Riot” by Sonic Youth

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“Well, everybody’s talkin’ ’bout the stormy weather / And what’s a man to do but work out whether it’s true / Looking for a man with a focus and a temper / Who can open up a map and see between one and two,” the lyrics to Sonic Youth’s “Teen Age Riot” read. This song feels more like the 1990s than the 1980s. It was a nearly prescient look at the following decade.

This song sidestepped the conventions of its day, paving the way for the grungy, feedback-drenched songs of the 1990s rock scene.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns