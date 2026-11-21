The way we consume music has changed drastically over the last three decades. We went from cassettes to CDs to MP3s to streaming in a seemingly short period. However, the jukebox is still king at the local bar. While they’ve also changed since the days of the shining Rock-Olas that spun the newest Chet Atkins, Elvis Presley, or Hank Williams records, they are still creating the soundtrack for nights out.

It’s still possible to find classic coin-operated jukeboxes in bars, restaurants, and other venues. However, TouchTunes digital jukeboxes currently control a large portion of that market with nearly 60,000 across North America. Recently, TouchTunes released its year-end charts. The songs below have been the most popular this year. So, if you hit the bar this weekend, you’ll probably hear at least one of them.

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“Freakin’ Out” by Dexter and The Moonrocks

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Rock was the most-played genre on jukeboxes in bars and other venues. Dexter and The Moonrocks’ “Freakin’ Out” was the most-played new release in the genre. “Caramel” by Sleep Token, “12 to 12” by sombr, “Zombie” by YUNGBLUD, and “Cliche” by mgk filled out the rest of the top five.

“Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

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When it comes to catalog rock songs, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” topped the tally. The top five also contained “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison, “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and “Rockstar” by Nickelback.

“Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley

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Country music was the second-most-played genre in jukeboxes across North America. Unsurprisingly, Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” was the most popular new release in the genre. It has been at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for 28 weeks and the country chart for 49 weeks. The other top new country songs were “I Got Better” by Morgan Wallen, “Hell at Night” by BigXthaPlug and Ella Langley, “Be Her” by Ella Langley, and Gavin Adcock’s “Last One to Know.”

“Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

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This is another wholly unsurprising addition to the list. Anyone who has spent any time in a bar or other place with a jukebox since 2015 has undoubtedly heard Chris Stapleton’s cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” more times than they can count. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Toby Keith’s “I Love This Bar,” Morgan Wallen’s “I’m the Problem,” and “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks rounded out the top five.

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