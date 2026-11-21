Rock music was in its early years back in 1961, and the genre was just starting to evolve into what we know as classic rock today. Few songs from that year could be defined as purely “classic rock,” but a few ballads from 1961 could definitely be seen as such. Let’s dive into just a few rock ballads from that year that still get stuck in the heads of 60s kids today.

“Running Scared” by Roy Orbison from ‘Crying’

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Roy Orbison was a shoo-in for this list, considering he was one of the first rock stars to really take rock and roll and help it evolve in the early 1960s. “Running Scared” is a theatrical rock ballad, one that listeners at the time couldn’t get enough of. Orbison’s voice is crystal-clear and lacks vibrato at the climax of this song. That was something quite new at the time.

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“Running Scared” by Roy Orbison topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1961. It also did well as No. 9 in the UK.

“Ebony Eyes” by The Everly Brothers

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This dramatic and memorable country-rock ballad by The Everly Brothers was written by John D. Loudermilk. “Ebony Eyes” is a tragic tune, one that paints a picture of a young man who loses the love of his life in a plane crash. It was one of quite a few teen tragedy songs to hit the airwaves in the early 60s. But it’s a memorable and heartbreaking one nonetheless.

“Ebony Eyes” by The Everly Brothers was a No. 8 hit on the Hot 100 chart. The song also topped the mainstream charts in the UK.

“Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley from ‘Blue Hawaii’

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This one was simply unskippable. While “Can’t Help Falling In Love” leans more toward pop than classic rock, it earns a spot on our list of ballads from 1961 for its soft rock and roll arrangement. This Elvis Presley classic has been covered about a million times at this point. And fans and musicians alike still manage to find fresh interest in this song today.

By 1962, “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley had made it to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. It also reached No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

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