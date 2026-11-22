From Bruce Springsteen to The Cars, the year 1984 was full of songs that make us want to sing with the car windows down. Here are some great hits from this year.

“Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen

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This was the first song to be released from Born In The U.S.A., but initially, that wasn’t the plan. “Dancing In The Dark” was written specifically to be lead single material. It was even added as a last-minute addition to the album. The lyrics talk about being tired and looking for that “spark” in life, and the narrator comes to the conclusion that, as long as he’s got his love interest, they can be “dancing in the dark” and even then, they’ll be alright.

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“Last Christmas” by Wham!

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In my opinion, “Last Christmas” is one of the best modernized Christmas songs out there. George Michael of Wham! produced and wrote every part of “Last Christmas”, and even played the instruments on the track, though he had zero musical training. This hit became a worldwide holiday-season staple, especially in the UK, where “Last Christmas” has reached No. 1 every year around Christmastime for the past five years. It’s easily one of the biggest songs of 1984.

“Purple Rain” by Prince

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“Purple Rain” is pretty much Prince’s magnum opus, and it’s still one of the most beloved tracks of the 80s today. Ironically, Prince actually planned for this song to be country and for it to be sung by Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame. He also asked her to write the lyrics, but she was reportedly quite overwhelmed by the offer. “Purple Rain” ended up becoming a blend of gospel, rock, and blues instead, and a huge hit for Prince.

“Drive” by The Cars

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“Drive” by The Cars asks a series of questions, and it seems that the narrator of the song is wondering whether or not a certain relationship is coming to a breaking point. This song was a popular hit for The Cars and even peaked at No. 3 on Billboard.

Who’s gonna pick you up

When you fall?

Who’s gonna hang it up

When you call?

Who’s gonna pay attention

To your dreams?

Who’s gonna plug their ears

When you scream?

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