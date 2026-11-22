Even though the 1970s are known for music, there are still many underrated songs from the era that need to be rediscovered and remembered these days. And that’s exactly what we wanted to do below. We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that deserve another chance or two. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that are so underrated it’s practically criminal.

“Mississippi Queen” by Mountain from ‘Climbing!’ (1970)

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There are a lot of rock songs in the world. Bands like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Led Zeppelin can dominate the airwaves when it comes to guitar-driven tunes. But that doesn’t mean those bands have a monopoly on the stuff. Enter: “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain. The song from the beginning of the 1970s brings a welcome heft. Buzzing guitars and larger-than-life vocals fill the room and cut the silence. That’s the power of great classic rock music. That’s the power of Mountain’s hit song.

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“Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest from ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ (1973)

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These days, it can be difficult to keep a smile on your face. There is so much happening around the world that can furrow your brow. But when the world seems too heavy, and things seem too difficult to deal with, just go to your favorite music player and put on the 1973 tune, “Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest. The song will put a grin on your face and get your toes tapping. Indeed, if you ever need a three-minute break from the world, just let yourself go dancing in the moonlight.

“Cars” by Gary Numan from ‘The Pleasure Principle’ (1979)

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This 1979 offering from Gary Numan is so catchy that it’s almost hard to believe the song isn’t on classic rock radio stations and streaming playlists more often in 2026. Heck, we all drive cars every day of the week. Perhaps this song should play every time we step in our automobiles, every time we turn the ignition and hit the road. Somehow, despite all it has going for it, this one-hit wonder from the end of the 1970s remains underrated.

Photo by Peter Noble/Redferns