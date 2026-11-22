These three Rolling Stones album tracks deserve more attention than they’ve been given. These tracks are experimental, to say the least, adding unforeseen sounds to the band’s discography. Revisit these three tracks below to give them the credit they’re owed.

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“Fingerprint File”

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This song is among The Rolling Stones’ most experimental tracks. Blending funk, dance, and electronic elements, the band stretched their creative impulses with “Fingerprint File”. “Fingerprint file, you get me down / You keep me running / Know my way around / Yes, you do, child / Fingerprint file, you bring me down,” the lyrics read.

“Feeling followed / Feeling tagged / Crossing water / Trying to wipe my tracks,” the lyrics continue. They may not be the band’s most instantly recognizable lines, but this song deserves more attention from casual listeners.

“Moonlight Mile”

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“Moonlight Mile” is one of The Rolling Stones’ most impressive efforts. It stands up to any of their biggest hits. And it delivers a timeless melody that sticks with you long after the song ends.

“When the wind blows, and the rain feels cold / With a head full of snow, with a head full of snow / In the window, there’s a face you know / Don’t the nights pass slow, don’t the nights pass slow,” the band sings, delivering a transportive look at life on the road. From the guitar riffs to Mick Jagger’s impressive vocal delivery, everything about this song is just as good as the tracks that get talked about most.

“Ventilator Blues”

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The claustrophobic experience of a makeshift studio inspired this song. The band was pushed to their limits on this track, delivering something that makes the listener feel equally caged. “When your spine is cracking and your hands, they shake / Heart is bursting, and your butt’s gonna break / Woman’s cussing, you can hear her scream / Feel like murder in the first degree,” the lyrics read. This is an off-kilter track, but to recreate the feeling of nearly boiling over, you need some experimental sounds.

“Ain’t nobody slowing down no way / Everybody’s stepping on their accelerator / Don’t matter where you are / Everybody’s gonna need a ventilator,” the lyrics continue. This track isn’t what many would expect from The Stones, but it works just as well as any of their biggest hits.

(Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)