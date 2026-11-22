Many a baby boomer with a love for pop-rock songs had a fantastic time in the year 1976. Tons of tunes from that genre hit the airwaves in droves, and many of them became pretty hefty hits. Let’s look at just a handful of pop-rock jams from 1976 that every baby boomer out there still knows by heart!

“Let Your Love Flow” by The Bellamy Brothers from ‘Let Your Love Flow’

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Remember this country-flavored pop-rock tune from The Bellamy Brothers? “Let Your Love Flow” was a hefty international hit for the group. Written by Larry E. Williams, this powerful tune made it to the Top 10 globally, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart and numerous others. It’s been covered quite a few times over the years, too, by the likes of Joan Baez and others. Young fans might know this song for its appearance in the trailer for the highly-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

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“Show Me The Way” by Peter Frampton from ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’

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This gem of a soft rock tune was originally released on Peter Frampton’s 1975 record Frampton. However, it was the live 1976 version from Frampton Comes Alive! that became a real chart-topper. The live version of “Show Me The Way” made it all the way to No. 6 on the Hot 100 and topped the charts in Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Breakdown” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers from ‘Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’

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Tom Petty dropped this heartland pop-rock classic back in 1976, and it remains a fan favorite after all these years. Written by Petty himself, the slow and sensual rock jam made it to the Top 40 on the Hot 100 and also reached No. 33 on the Cash Box Top 100. “Breakdown” remains a staple on classic rock radio today.

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Fleetwood Mac’

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Stevie Nicks was on another level when she wrote this pop-rock tune from 1976 that just about every baby boomer out there remembers. “Rhiannon” is a gorgeous single from the band’s self-titled album, and it was just a preview of what to come with Rumours the following year. “Rhiannon” reached No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart.

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