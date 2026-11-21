Country music from the 1960s offers fans something different from any other decade. The songwriting back then boasted a classic sensibility—after all, the time period was a golden age for the genre. But that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three country tunes from back in the day that still hit home (even when you’re on the road). Indeed, these are three country songs from 1968 that belong on every road trip playlist.

“Mama Tried” by Merle Haggard And The Strangers from ‘Mama Tried’ (1968)

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This is just one of the greatest country songs ever. It gets to the essence of the style. Country artists like Merle Haggard often felt like they were on the fringe of society. That’s why they often called themselves outlaws. Well, no mother intends to give birth to an outlaw. They try to raise their kids with love and care. And that’s the juxtaposition Haggard sings about here. Mama tried to raise him right… but life had other thoughts. Well, at least outlaw country stars can put all this in song!

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“We’ll Get Ahead Someday” by Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton from ‘Just The Two Of Us’ (1968)

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Everybody loves Dolly Parton. But while most people explore her solo work—songs like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”—people forget to dive into her material with country icon Porter Wagoner. Parton came up under his tutelage, and the two released many great songs together, including the hopeful (but realistic) country song from 1968, “We’ll Get Ahead Someday”. When you’re out on the road, this is a fun one to sing along to. Life is hard; we’re all struggling. But maybe one day things will change!

“A World Of Our Own” by Sonny James from ‘A World Of Our Own’ (1968)

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Sometimes country music gets a bad rap. Sometimes people think it’s all the same, that every song is just like every other. Well, country fans know that couldn’t be further from the truth. On the one hand, you have outlaw country songs like “Mama Tried”. But then you have big, swelling, almost operatic country songs like this one here. Indeed, “A World Of Our Own” by Sonny James is giant. It’s the kind of song that fills your car with sound instantly, and you enjoy it every note of the way out there on the great highways.

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