Sometimes it’s fun to be surprised sonically. Other times, it’s satisfying when a song sounds the way you predict it will. Here are a few tracks from 1987 that sound like their title.

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2

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“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” is one of those tracks where the vibe is simply everything. Daniel Lanois, who co-produced U2’s album The Joshua Tree, talked about the spiritual vibe that feels evident in this song.

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“I’ve always liked gospel music and I encouraged Bono to take it to that place,” he shared in the documentary Classic Albums: U2 The Joshua Tree. “It was a very non-U2 thing to do at the time, to go up the street of gospel. I think it opened a door for them, to experiment with that territory… He’s singing at the top of his range and there is something very compelling about somebody pushing themselves. It’s like hearing Aretha Franklin almost. It jumps on you and you can’t help but feel the feeling.”

This song captures a feeling that you’ve been waiting to experience all your life, even if you can’t quite describe what it is.

“Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson

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All of the songs on Bad are killer, but “Smooth Criminal” literally feels like it deserves to be in a crime movie. From the get-go, the production gives the illusion that you’re running from something. It feels fast but also mysterious at the same time, which I think is exactly how being a “Smooth Criminal” would feel.

“I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany

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If this song were produced any other way than it is, I’m pretty sure that “I Think We’re Alone Now” would be giving “Every Breath You Take” more than it gives a cutesy love song. Luckily, from the beginning, it’s clear that this song is about a fun, young, innocent love, and not being stalked or cornered. Honestly, that alone proves how powerful the vibe of a song can be.

“Animal” by Def Leppard

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“Animal” is right on the money in terms of vibe. Ironically, though, this song took a couple of years to get just right. If you’ve ever wondered what a raging animal sounds like, this track off the Hysteria album is exactly it.

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