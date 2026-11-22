It would likely be hard to find someone who isn’t at least a moderate fan of the music from the 1980s. So many great songs came out throughout the decade, including these three songs. All Top 40 hits from 1987, it’s almost a guarantee that every 80s kid can still sing along with them today.

“Still Of The Night” by Whitesnake

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The first single from Whitesnake’s eponymous album, also out in1987, is “Still Of The Night”. “Still Of The Night” was written by band members David Coverdale and John Sykes.

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“Still Of The Night” says in part, “In the still of the night / I feel my heart beating heavy / Telling me I gotta have more / In the shadow of night / I see the full moon rise / Telling me what’s in store.”

Interestingly, “Still Of The Night” was inspired by a demo Coverdale found of a much earlier rendition of this song, which he did with Ritchie Blackmore. Coverdale discovered it while going through his mother’s things afters he passed away. After releasing this song, Whitesnake had their first Top 10 hit with a new version of “Here I Go Again”, a song they initially released in 1982.

“Where The Streets Have No Name” by U2

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“Where The Streets Have No Name” is on U2’s iconic The Joshua Tree record. The writing of “Where The Streets Have No Name” is credited to U2, although lead singer Bono wrote the lyrics.

The song starts with, “I wanna run, I want to hide / I wanna tear down the walls / That hold me inside / I wanna reach out / And touch the flame / Where the streets have no name.

Bono later said that he felt the lyrics to this song were unfinished.

“Where The Streets Have No Name” did not hit No.1 in the United States. However, it did become U2’s fourth consecutive No. 1 hit in their native Ireland.

“Seven Wonders” by Fleetwood Mac

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On Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night album is “Seven Wonders”. The song was written by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, along with Sandy Stewart.

“Seven Wonders” is about the overwhelming beauty of a relationship, even if it does not last. The song says, “If I live to see the seven wonders / I’ll make a path to the rainbow’s end / I’ll never live to match the beauty again / The rainbow’s end.”

Tango In The Night also includes “Little Lies” and “Everywhere. Both songs became No. 1 hits.

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images