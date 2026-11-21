Picking out one particular aspect of music that makes us feel good is no short order. Indeed, one of the greatest qualities of music is that all of us can glean our own unique feel-good moments. However, it’s hard to argue with the exhilarating feelings that go along with a rock song with a killer guitar riff, like these four iconic feel-good songs from 1970. If you identify as a member of the baby boomer generation, we’d bet that you can still sing most of these tracks by heart (riffs, too).

“Mississippi Queen” by Mountain

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Mountain scored their most successful commercial single with the 1970 release of “Mississippi Queen”. The rest of the world scored one of the greatest examples of cowbell in rock ‘n’ roll history. This one-hit-wonder track is full of electric-guitar gusto, featuring fat, fuzzy riffs in between Leslie West’s raspy vocals. All these decades later, most baby boomers will be able to sing the chorus (and interjecting guitar riffs) of this incredible cut from 1970.

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“Lookin’ Out My Back Door” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

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Creedence Clearwater Revival had no shortage of (close to) chart-topping hits in the late 1960s and early 1970s, many of which related to the then-ongoing Vietnam War. “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” is lighter CCR fare from this time period. Though, being from this time period, some attribute the lighthearted nature of the track to drugs. The iconic refrain “doo, doo, doo, lookin’ out my back door” is just as memorable as John Fogerty’s simple yet effective guitar licks.

“Make It With You” by Bread

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Bread released their soft rock classic “Make It With You” in May 1970, after which it quickly shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The vulnerable optimism of this chart-topping track clearly resonated with pop music listeners everywhere, so much so that baby boomers can likely still sing this sentimental chorus by heart. “I wanna make it with you / I really think that we could make it, girl.”

“After Midnight” by Eric Clapton

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J. J. Cale first released “After Midnight” in 1966. Four years later, Eric Clapton released his own version of this feel-good rock song in 1970 for his self-titled debut. Clapton’s version of the blues classic peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke into the Top 10 in Canada. In his native United Kingdom, Clapton eked into the singles chart at No. 99.

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