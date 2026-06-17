3 Anti-War Rock Anthems That Feel Like Looking Through a Time Capsule

Time and time again, anti-war songs have cemented their place in history. Here are three anti-war rock anthems that feel like a peek into the past.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

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This song by Creedence Clearwater Revival is both about the Vietnam War and classism.

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In 2020, CCR vocalist John Fogerty took to social media to explain the backstory of this song. This followed President Trump using “Fortunate Son” at some of his rallies. Fogerty himself was a military veteran. He wrote this song from the perspective of young people who were being drafted into the Vietnam War.

“Back in those days we still had a draft, and something I was very upset about was that people of privilege—in other words, rich people or people that had a position-could use that to avoid the draft. I found that very upsetting, and that’s why I wrote ‘Fortunate Son’,” he shared.

“Zombie” by The Cranberries

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From the late 60s through the late 90s, the status of Northern Ireland was fought over between Ireland and the UK, which resulted in a series of violent conflicts. This period also led to the creation of “Zombie”, believe it or not.

In Warrington, Cheshire, in 1993, the Irish Republican Army (IRA) initiated a bombing attack, which resulted in the deaths of two children. The Cranberries’ lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan, wrote this song with those children in mind.

“There were a lot of bombs going off in London and I remember this one time a child was killed when a bomb was put in a rubbish bin,” O’Riordan explained to Songwriting Magazine. “That’s why there’s that line in the song, ‘A child is slowly taken’. [ … ] We were on a tour bus and I was near the location where it happened, so it really struck me hard…”

“One” by Metallica

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This song was inspired by the anti-war book Johnny Got His Gun by Dalton Trumbo. The book is about a WWI soldier who wakes up in a hospital without his arms, legs, or face. The song follows a similar plot, all the while demonstrating the ugly consequences of war.

“I can’t remember anything / Can’t tell if this is true or a dream / Deep down inside, I feel the scream / This terrible silence stops me.”

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