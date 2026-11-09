3 Classic Pop Songs That Remind 60s Teens of Being Young

In the mood for some classic pop songs that 60s teens adored back in the day? If you were a teenager in the 1960s, I bet you still remember these three tunes all too well. They might just bring back memories, too.

“Runaway” by Del Shannon from ‘Runaway With Del Shannon’ (1961)

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“Runaway” by Del Shannon was a rock and roll crossover hit in 1961. Written by Shannon and keyboard master Max Crook, “Runaway” was a smash hit around the globe, and teenagers who loved Shannon’s rock and roll stylings helped get it to the top of the charts. The tune peaked at No. 1 on the UK charts as well as the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.

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“Dancing In The Street” by Martha and The Vandellas from ‘Dance Party’ (1964)

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You just can’t beat the gorgeous harmonies of Martha and The Vandellas. The R&B hit “Dancing In The Street” was one of several hits for the girl group, and that was due, in part, to who wrote it. Legendary Motown singer Marvin Gaye penned this track for the group, along with co-writers William Stevenson and Ivy Jo Hunter. “Dancing In The Street” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart when it was released. And, interestingly, it became a go-to cover song for rock bands like Van Halen, Grateful Dead, The Kinks, and others.

“I Get Around” by The Beach Boys from ‘All Summer Long’ (1964)

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The Beach Boys really dominated classic pop music in the 60s, due in part to the love that teens had for their songs. “I Get Around” was a smash hit in 1964, as was its album All Summer Long. Teens were bumping this doo-wop surf track on repeat that year. And they had a hand in bringing it to No. 1 on the Hot 100. Many a music historian would say this was the song that sparked the “rivalry” between The Beach Boys and The Beatles during the British Invasion of the 60s. “I Get Around” has since been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

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