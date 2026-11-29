Gentle and genius, Dolly Parton was a gift to the world. Her songs changed the way people thought about life and love. But she didn’t always keep them for herself. Sometimes she wrote tunes for other country stars of her day.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that Parton penned for others. Indeed, these are three songs you forgot Dolly Parton actually wrote for other artists.

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“The Stranger” by Kenny Rogers from ‘What About Me?’ (1984)

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Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers will be forever linked thanks to the songs and albums they recorded together over the years. But their relationship extended past just the recording booth. Parton actually wrote music for Rogers, including the 1984 song, “The Stranger”. The track, which appeared on Rogers’ LP, What About Me?, showcased the great chemistry between the two country icons. The song is both bright and meaningful—just like a good friendship.

“Steady As The Rain” by Stella Parton from ‘Love Ya’ (1979)

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While Dolly Parton wrote songs for some of the biggest names in country music, she also extended the favor to members of her actual nuclear family. Take, for example, “Steady As The Rain” by her sister, Stella Parton. The 1979 tune, which appeared on Stella’s LP, Love Ya, is luxurious and lush. You can hear Dolly, but you can also hear what makes Stella unique on her own. The rhythmic track will have you shaking your hips and shaking your head at the Parton family performance prowess.

“Waltz Me To Heaven” by Waylon Jennings from ‘Waylon’s Greatest Hits, Vol. 2’ (1984)

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Speaking of country legends, you can’t get much more famous than Waylon Jennings. He boasted more talent in his pinky finger than most enjoyed in a lifetime. Add to that Dolly Parton’s lyrical abilities, and you get a country song worth leaning in for. If you aren’t aware of it already, check out “Waltz Me To Heaven” by Jennings. The track, written by Parton, appeared on his 1984 collection, Waylon’s Greatest Hits, Vol. 2. Indeed, the sentimental, acoustic-driven offering is one for the ages.

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