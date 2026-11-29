Eric Clapton was still a teenager when he joined The Yardbirds, his first band, in 1963. Two years later, Clapton became part of John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, where he was for a year before joining Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker in forming Cream. Cream became a pretty impressive success, with hit singles like “Sunshine Of Your Love” and “White Room”, among others.

In 1968, Cream decided to split, amid tensions in the band. Their final album, appropriately called Goodbye, was released in early 1969. After Cream, Clapton briefly became part of Blind Faith, along with Baker, Steve Winwood, and Ric Grech. He also toured a bit with the duo Delaney & Bonnie.

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Still, it didn’t take long for Clapton to see that he had musical aspirations and ideals beyond what he could pursue as part of a group. In 1970, Clapton released “After Midnight”, Clapton’s first single as a solo artist. That song, which is actually a cover of a song written and released by J. J. Cale in 1966, is on Clapton’s eponymous debut album. Eric Clapton came out in August of 1970, two months before the release of Clapton’s first single.

Interestingly, Clapton also released several songs from 1970 to 1973 with Derek And The Dominos, another group he helped form. That group failed to have much success.

Eric Clapton Finds Success as a Solo Artist

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Although not always common for a first single, “After Midnight” hit the Top 20 in the United States. The song became the beginning of an incredibly successful career as a solo artist for Clapton, who spent the next three decades releasing hit after hit.

Clapton has far too many hit singles to mention. But included among Clapton’s numerous successful songs is “I Shot The Sheriff”, Clapton’s first No. 1 single, out in 1974, plus “Lay Down Sally”, “Wonderful Tonight”, “Forever Man”, “Tears In Heaven”, “Change The World”, and many more.

Later in life, Clapton would acknowledge that he really was always meant to do music on his own.

“I have a small window of tolerance for being around other people,” Clapton tells Madhouse. “People always let me down, and they are a huge pain in the arse. I get sick of people real fast. I have like a one-year expiration date with others. Except my children and grandchildren, of course. I have to keep moving on.”

“I need to be a solo artist,” he adds. “Jamming with people, touring, and collaborating is fine, but that’s about it. I need to be the boss and hire a band to shut up and play.”

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images