When you walk into the gym, what are the first things you see and hear? Likely, you see people running or stretching. Then you hear the loud clinking of dumbbells or free weights. Then you notice the music—ah, that lovely classic rock. And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three rollicking tracks from back in the day. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1980s you hear all the time at the gym.

“Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from ‘Rocky III’ (1982)

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Throughout the rest of history, this song will be associated with the gym and working out. Originally, “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor appeared in the popular boxing movie, Rocky III. The film series had already taken the world by storm thanks to its muscular underdog, played by Sylvester Stallone. But the soundtrack was also a big part of the movie. The music had to hype up Rocky as he improved his body for the ring. But it also had to hype up the audience—and that it did. The tune is still hyping up people, most often at the gym.

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“You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC from ‘Back In Black’ (1980)

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If you’re looking for energy, look no further than AC/DC. The band’s name is shorthand for electrical current, after all, and that’s exactly what they bring to their fans. When you’re working out, all you need is a beat and some screeching melodies. That’s the kind of stuff to get your body working hard. And that’s exactly what AC/DC offers their listeners. That’s why you’ll often hear their track “You Shook Me All Night Long” playing on full blast wherever you work out. The band’s catalog is practically meant for it.

“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen from ‘The Game’ (1980)

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Queen was a band that knew how to pump up their fans. They leaned into it, invested in it. Along with giant operatic songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Queen wrote and released simpler songs that got giant audiences ready to run through a brick wall. For an example of this, look no further than “Another One Bites The Dust”. The track is about victory; it’s about trouncing your foes. And that’s exactly the kind of message you want to hear as you’re lifting weights and running that extra mile.

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