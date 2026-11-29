Classic rock had a great year in 1973, and many a baby boomer in love got treated to some particularly romantic tunes. If you were young and in love in 1973, these four tracks will definitely bring back some memories.

“My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings from ‘Red Rose Speedway’

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“It’s everywhere with my love / And my love does it good.”

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Paul McCartney knows his way around a love song, no doubt. “My Love” is just one of many gorgeous soft rock tunes that Macca wrote for his first wife, Linda, who was also part of his band Wings. “My Love” is as sentimental as it gets. And listeners loved it enough to push it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Diamond Girl” by Seals & Crofts from ‘Diamond Girl’

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“Makes no difference / Where you are / Day or nighttime / You’re like a shining star.”

Magical duo Seals & Crofts, like McCartney, knew how to dish out a proper soft rock love song. “Diamond Girl” might be their most famous example, as the song made it to No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart in 1973.

“Lady” by Styx from ‘Styx II’

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“You’re my lady of the morning / Love shines in your eyes / Sparkling, clear, and lovely / You’re my lady.”

How about something with a prog-rock edge? “Lady” by Styx is a power ballad among power ballads, a standout hit from the classic rock band early on in their career. Sadly, though, “Lady” is considered more of a retrospective hit, as it didn’t hit the mainstream charts until a re-release in 1974. The song’s initial release, though, was extremely popular in the band’s native Chicago.

“Let Me Serenade You” by Three Dog Night from ‘Cyan’

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“If you let me serenade you / You know that’s what you come for / So that I will serenade you.”

This stunning entry on our list of classic rock love songs from 1973 is actually a cover. Three Dog Night covered what was originally a Rhinoceros album cut from their self-titled record, out in 1968. Three Dog Night’s 1968 version of the song ended up becoming a No. 17 hit on the Hot 100.

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