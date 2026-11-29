These classic rock songs make 1970s kids wish they had a time machine. Many likely remember where they were when they first heard these hits, sending them right back to simpler times. Don’t you wish you could go back for just one day?

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who

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The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” defined the 1970s. “Out here in the fields / I fight for my meals / I get my back into my living/ I don’t need to fight / To prove I’m right / No I don’t need to be forgiven,” the lyrics read as the band tries to escape the humdrum of life through a “teenage wasteland.”

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This massive hit will have no trouble taking listeners back to their youth if they grew up in this era. Whether you remember driving down the road in your parents’ car or sharing a headset with your friends around the record player, this song drums up plenty of nostalgia.

“Bad Reputation” by Thin Lizzy

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For the youthful rebels of the 1970s, Thin Lizzy’s “Bad Reputation” might send you back in time. “You’ve got a bad reputation / That’s the word out on the town / It gives a certain fascination / But it can only bring you down / You better turn yourself around / Turn yourself around,” the lyrics read. This song might’ve been about the band’s standing with the music industry after partying a little too hard, but listening to it somehow makes it about all of us and our youthful indiscretions.

“You had bad breaks, well, that’s tough luck / You play too hard, too much rough stuff,” the lyrics continue. Many 1970s kids likely remember feeling a sense of edginess while listening to this song back in its day. Listening to it now immeditely sends the same thrill through us.

“Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)” by Pink Floyd

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“We don’t need no education / We don’t need no thought control / No dark sarcasm in the classroom / Teacher, leave them kids alone,” the lyrics to Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)” read. This artful rock song remains one of the most beloved efforts of the 1970s. When we think of songs from this era, this is one of the first to come to mind, making its nostalgic value quite clear.

“Hey, teacher, leave us kids alone / All in all, you’re just another brick in the wall,” the lyrics continue. This song made many kids in the 1970s feel a sense of individualism. Rejecting the powers that be, the song makes listeners feel strong enough to oppose anyone.

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