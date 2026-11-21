The Rolling Stones are one of the most fun bands in classic rock music history. The group boasts track after track that music fans love, that put them in a great mood as they sing and dance the night away.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that go great with soap and shampoo. Indeed, these are three Rolling Stones songs we bet you sing all the time in the shower.

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“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Let It Bleed’ (1969)

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This song will not only entertain you, but it will also make you smarter. When you’re young, you have a lot of wants, a lot of desires. You’re driven by them, in many ways. But that doesn’t mean you can always fulfill them. If you don’t know better, that can leave you frustrated, even angry. But thankfully, The Rolling Stones wrote a tune that can help you cope with that dynamic. Indeed, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” walks you through how to live a life with a better perspective. And sometimes you need to remind yourself of that, which is why this is a great track to sing along with while lathering up your hair.

“Sympathy For The Devil” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Beggars Banquet’ (1968)

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Sometimes when you’re in the shower, you’re not just trying to get clean, but you’re trying to get ready for a big night. Maybe you’re meeting friends at a bar, or maybe you’re going out on a date to a fancy restaurant. Whatever the case may be, “Sympathy For The Devil” is often a fun track to sing along with while you’re washing up your elbows and knees. It’s a song that celebrates the mischief in life. Sure, it’s good to be good. But you can’t always walk a straight line. Sometimes you need to have just a little bit of sympathy for Beelzebub.

“Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Sticky Fingers’ (1971)

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The Rolling Stones had range. While many today just think of the group as a blues-rock outfit, the band wasn’t just about rollicking, buzzy rock tracks. No, they also released heartfelt, thought-provoking, acoustic-driven tunes, as well. Case in point: the 1971 number, “Wild Horses” from the band’s LP, Sticky Fingers. Today, the song is likely The Stones’ best-known or at least best-loved offering. You’ll hear it often in karaoke bars, on classic rock radio, and in the showers of music fans as they sing the lyrics by heart while rinsing off.

Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns