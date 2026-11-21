Some Top 40 hits just stand the test of time, no matter when they first hit the airwaves, even way back in 1975. And when it comes to these three gems below, they’re so unbelievably catchy that even new listeners can’t escape the cycle of getting them stuck in their heads. Not that anyone’s complaining. These songs are just that good.

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy & The Soul City Symphony from ‘Disco Baby’

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It’s the disco song of all disco songs. And it’s one that still spins on repeat in the heads of anyone who hears it. “The Hustle” by Van McCoy hit the airwaves at disco music’s peak, and few listeners could get enough of this insanely catchy dance tune.

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“The Hustle” by Van McCoy & The Soul City Symphony was a Top 10 hit around the globe and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1975.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell from ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’

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Fans of Glen Campbell and country music alike got treated to one of the best (and, perhaps, earliest) examples of country-pop to hit the airwaves in 1975. “Rhinestone Cowboy” wasn’t a Campbell original, though. In fact, songwriter Larry Weiss wrote and recorded the song himself the previous year to little fanfare outside of Australia. Glen Campbell heard the song while touring that country and decided to cover it. His version brought “Rhinestone Cowboy” to the top of the charts.

“Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell was a smash hit. It topped both the US country charts and the Hot 100, plus the Adult Contemporary chart. Few artists have managed to hit so many sub-charts in one country. But Campbell made it look easy with this contemporary country jam.

“Fame” by David Bowie from ‘Young Americans’

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David Bowie dished out plenty of Top 40 hits that are considered earworms today, but this 1975 funk-soul gem really takes the cake. “Fame” might be Bowie’s catchiest career work, in my opinion. And it’s a gorgeous mix of genre elements that everyone could get down with back in the mid-1970s.

“Fame” by David Bowie was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 and also peaked at No. 17 in the UK.

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