The Beatles continually returned to their blues roots. Their early career was built around those tones. Though they strayed from that sound as their career progressed, they leaned back on the blues every so often. The three songs below are among their best blues rock songs. These tracks are so nostalgic and smooth you can’t help but melt into them. These efforts make you want to slow down for a while.

“I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”

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Starting with a John Lennon staple, we have “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”. “I want you / I want you so bad / I want you / I want you so bad / It’s driving me mad,” he sings in this passionate track. This song is tried-and-true blues: simple lyrics with a driving rhythm. The band was never so rootsy as they were here.

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The guitar work in this song also fits well within the blues tradition. With plenty of soul and passion, this song is among Lennon’s best work. Every time we listen to this song, we can’t help but sink into it. Like any great blues song, the beat is hypnotizing.

“Yer Blues”

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“In the morning / Want to die / In the evening / Want to die / If I ain’t dead already / Oh, girl, you know the reason why,” the lyrics to The Beatles’ “Yer Blues” read. This song strips away any polish for something rawer. Harboring the true spirit of the blues, this song is The Beatles at their most angsty and grounded.

“My mother was of the sky / My father was of the earth / But I am of the universe / And you know what it’s worth,” the lyrics continue. This song strays a bit from the blues tradition with heady lyricism. But, musically, it’s inspired by the songs the band was reared on.

“For You Blue”

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Moving on to a George Harrison-penned track, “For You Blue”. This song is loose, breezy, and guitar-heavy. It’s a dreamy blues song that makes us want to slow down for a while.

“Because you’re sweet and lovely, girl, I love you / Because you’re sweet and lovely, girl, it’s true / I love you more than ever, girl, I do / I want you in the morning, girl, I love you / I want you at the moment I feel blue,” the lyrics to “For You Blue” read. This song is romantic, warm, and gritty, comfortably placing The Beatles in the blues scene.

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